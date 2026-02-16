BJP chief Nitin Nabin to address Prista Pramukh Sanmelan in Dibrugarh on Feb 18

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The newly elected BJP National president Nitin Nabin will visit Dibrugarh on February 18 to participate in the Prista Pramukh Sanmelan at Khanikar in Dibrugarh. BJP state president Dilip Saikia confirmed the two-day tour of Nitin Nabin to upper Assam from February 18.

Saikia on Sunday visited Dibrugarh and took stock of the preparations for Nitin Nabin’s visit. Speaking to reporters, Dilip Saikia said, “On February 18, Nitin Nabin will arrive in Dibrugarh and participate in a Prista Pramukh programme in Khanikar field. On February 19, he will visit Tinsukia and Matak king Sarbananda Singh’s Maidam.”

Saikia added, “A BJP zonal meeting will also be organised, where members from seven to eight districts will participate. A meeting with the leading citizens of Dibrugarh will also be organised.” “Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present at the Prista Pramukh sanmelan in Dibrugarh on February 18,” he said. According to party sources, Vabin will meet with the mandal presidents of 18 mandals of six constituencies in Dibrugarh to chalk out a roadmap for the upcoming polls.

