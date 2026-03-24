BJP, Congress candidates file nominations in Silchar, direct contests likely

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Candidates of both the BJP and the Congress filed their nominations on Monday, indicating direct contests in almost all the constituencies of Silchar.

In the prestigious Silchar seat, former MP Dr Rajdeep Roy filed his nomination as the BJP candidate, while his competitor Abhijit Paul of Congress also submitted his nomination papers. Other major candidates who filed nominations on Monday included Minister Kaushik Rai for Lakhipur, former Congress Minister Ajit Singh and former MLA Rajdeep Goala for Udharbond, MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and former MLA Amar Chand Jain for Katigorah, and former MLA Kishor Nath for Borkhola.

MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya filed his nomination as an AGP candidate in Sonai against Aminul Haque Laskar, former BJP MLA, who is now contesting as a Congress candidate. Dr Amit Kalowar filed his nomination for Borkhola as a Congress candidate, while in Dholai, BJP candidate Amiyo Kanti Das and Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of Congress also filed nominations on Monday. In Hailakandi, former MLA Rahul Roy filed his nomination as a Congress candidate, though his father, a former minister of the erstwhile Tarun Gogoi government, is now in the BJP. BJP state President Dilip Saikia attended a massive rally in Silchar before the party candidates marched towards the DC office for filing nominations.

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