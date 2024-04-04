‘INDIA has no dynamic face for PM post like Narendra Modi’: Minister UG Brahma

KOKRAJHAR: A grand bike rally of NDA comprising UPPL, BJP and AGP in support of its joint candidate-Jayanta Basumatary was taken out in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. The rally got start from Adabari field under Kokrajhar assembly constituency, moved towards Maspara field near Besorgaon connecting RN Brahma Road and Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road. A meeting was also held.

Flagging off the NDA bike rally at Adabari in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, Minister UG Brahma said the series of poll campaigns got started from today in various places of BTC. He said through the massive participation of people with the NDA across the country, the NDA has been giving the message of comeback of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for third consecutive term. He said there was no dynamic face for the post of Prime Minister within I.N.D.I.A other than Rahul Gandhi who is also not efficient enough. He also said the country was fully prepared to send Narendra Modi for third time for the sake of the country’s growth of economy in 3rd largest position in the world.

Brahma said the NDA candidate for Kokrajhar constituency Jayanta Basumatary will emerge victorious by getting at least 70 percent votes as the BPF is becoming like a sinking ship. He claimed that at least six BPF generals who were close confidants of BPF president Hagrama Mohilary had left him to join the BJP or UPPL, and that Mohilary would soon run out of soldiers, making the BPF irrelevant to NDA candidates. He also said the UPPL, BJP and AFP coalition government of BTC had been working for all round development of the region taking all the communities on board. The rally was also taken part by MLA Lawrence Islary and leaders of state level BJP and AGP.

Meanwhile, the BPF candidate for Kokrajhar and former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari on Tuesday attended number of meetings under Kachugaon, Saraibli, Srirampur, Guma and Jomduar block of BPF and addressed before the people urging them to extend their support to BPF for the greater interest of saving BTC from aggression by national political party. He said before media persons that the BTC was an outcome of hard struggle of the people of the region and they should be given chance to rule but instead the council is going to be demoted from the original status and constitutional safeguard. He said the UPPL led government in BTC had been degrading the status of 6th schedule of the BTC and they are failing to deliver their commitment.

On possible snatching of votes by sitting MP Naba Kr. Sarania, he said Sarania played a divisive politics of Boro and O-Boro in the last election but nowadays this theory is not at all applicable in BTC as people do not like the way to finish a particular community uniting others against someone. He said, “It is not good politics to unite all non Rajbongshis to go against Rajbongshis, to unite all non-Adivasis to fight against Adivasis like that of fighting against Bodos uniting all other non-Bodos and vice versa.

On the other hand, senor BPF leader and MLA Rabiram Narzary said though the UPPL had been claiming of support from NDA, its coalition partner of BTC-GSP has decided to field its own candidate which indicates that everything is not good in NDA.

