BJP intensifies organizational drive in Tinsukia ahead of Assembly election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accelerated its organizational push in upper Assam with a high-level meeting of the Tinsukia District BJP Core Committee held in Tinsukia under the leadership of Assam Pradesh in-charge Harish Dwivedi. The meeting reviewed constituency-wise preparations, strengthened coordination frameworks, and laid out strategies ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

Dwivedi, addressing party leaders and district office-bearers, stressed the importance of consolidating booth-level structures, intensifying grassroots outreach, and energizing workers for a decisive electoral push. Confident about the BJP’s standing in the region, he stated that the party was firmly positioned to win all the five Assembly constituencies of Digboi, Margherita, Makum, Sadiya, and Tinsukia. He emphasized that ‘mere victory won’t do; the victory margin must be landslide and historical,’ urging leaders to work with greater determination. In an internal assessment, Dwivedi sought feedback on the presence and preparedness of Opposition parties. Party legislators responded assertively, stating that they faced ‘almost nil rivals’ in their respective constituencies, indicating a high level of confidence in the BJP’s prospects.

Specifically regarding Digboi, party leaders and workers in Digboi have been maintaining that there is no better choice than the incumbent legislator, who alone can bloom the lotus widely and deliver an emphatic mandate for the party.

