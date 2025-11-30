BJP Kisan Morcha leader extends help to family of elephant attack victim

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The human–elephant conflict in Golaghat district has taken a frightening turn. The Bijuli forest area, which is an integral part of the Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary, has recently been converted into tea gardens. As a result, wild elephants now roam freely day and night across more than a hundred villages under the Morongi mouza of the Khumtai constituency. One after another, people have been losing their lives in attacks by wild elephants. In the latest incident, Gopal Bhumij of the Gobindapur tea estate lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant during the daytime. Priyangdeep Kakati, State Executive Member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, visited the bereaved family on Saturday and provided financial assistance and essential food items. Additionally, to help protect the tea garden residents from further elephant attacks, he distributed rechargeable lights to the local youths to aid in night vigil duties.

