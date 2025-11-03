BJP leader urges government to name Dikhow bridge after Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sameer Gogoi has urged the government to dedicate the historic Dikhow bridge in Sivasagar in memory of Late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Gogoi stated, “Our dearest artiste, the heartbeat of Assam, Zubeen Garg, has left us all in deep sorrow. His ancestral home is in Jhanji, Sivasagar, and hence he shared a spiritual and emotional connection with this land. As residents of Sivasagar, we feel a sense of duty to honour him.”

He further added that the renovation work of the old Dikhow bridge is currently in progress. “If the bridge over the Dikhow river could be dedicated in the name of our beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, it would be a true tribute from the people of Sivasagar,” Gogoi remarked. Emphasising the importance of preserving Zubeen’s legacy, Gogoi said, “Zubeen will always live in our hearts, but small gestures like this will remind future generations of the greatness of the name Zubeen Garg.”

Also Read: Congress backs ‘Miya’ forces, politicize Zubeen's death: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)