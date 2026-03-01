Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launches BJP’s ‘Jana Ashirbad Yatra’ in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday formally launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Jana Ashirbad Yatra’ from Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district, marking the beginning of the party’s election campaign.

The programme began at the historic Gupteshwar Temple, where the Chief Minister performed rituals and sought the blessings of Lord Mahadev. Arriving around 10:30 AM, he offered prayers before proceeding to Nij Borsola playground, the venue for the inaugural rally.

At the rally, Sarma was welcomed with vibrant cultural performances representing Assam’s diverse communities, including Bihu, Jhumur, Bagurumba, and Gorkha dances. Devotees, Vaishnavas, Aayati Namati groups, and members of the public gathered in large numbers to bless the Chief Minister as he officially flagged off the yatra.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma stated that the Jana Ashirbad Yatra aims to secure a third consecutive term for the BJP in Assam. He recalled the party’s political journey, noting the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the formation of the first BJP-led state government under Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016, and the renewed mandate in 2021.

Highlighting the government’s developmental and welfare achievements over the past decade, Sarma acknowledged certain shortcomings but emphasized that efforts had been consistent. He appealed to the people to grant the BJP another opportunity in 2026, promising accelerated development and strengthened welfare measures for the poor, middle class, farmers, and labourers.

Following the inauguration, the yatra moved through Dumduma, Sirajuli, and Bhotpara areas before reaching Dhekiajuli town, where the Chief Minister paid homage at the 42 Martyrs’ Memorial, honoring the brave martyrs of 1942. Thousands of supporters lined both sides of National Highway 15, greeting Sarma and the accompanying leaders. The yatra later proceeded towards Borsola constituency and is scheduled to continue onward to Tezpur.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate Government Orchid Garden in KNP on Mar 3