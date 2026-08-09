OBITUARY: Tarun Dadhara

Tarun Dadhara, a resident of No-Gaon, Biswanath Chariali, and a retired teacher, passed away on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. He was 67. The news of his death has cast a shadow of grief across the entire region.

Tarun Dadhara was known as a brilliant student in his early years. Later, he served as a teacher at Chariali Academy with immense dedication and integrity for a long time before retiring from the school. As an educator, he played a significant role in shaping the lives of numerous students.

At the time of his demise, he left behind his wife, a son, along with many relatives, admirers, and well-wishers. People from various walks of life have expressed deep sorrow over his demise and offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Several organisations and institutions, including the Biswanath Raas Mahotsav Committee, No-Gaon Primary School, and the Chariali Academy Teachers’ Association, expressed profound grief over his death.

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