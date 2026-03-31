Asom Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora addresses ‘Victory Pledge Rally’ in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A massive public gathering was held on Monday at the Bokakhat public playground on the occasion of the ‘Victory Pledge Rally’ of NDA alliance candidate Atul Bora, the central President of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The rally was organized jointly by the Asom Gana Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Gana Shakti.

Despite continuous rainfall since morning, thousands of people from the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency gathered at the venue. Supporters carrying placards with Atul Bora’s image raised slogans, energizing the town.

In his speech, Minister Atul Bora stated that significant development work has been carried out in Bokakhat since 2016, which was visible to all. He added that if elected again in 2026, his sole aim would be to build a developed and prosperous Bokakhat. Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora said that Assam was progressing rapidly. He also claimed that people were satisfied with the current government’s development work and expressed confidence that the alliance would win more seats than before.

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