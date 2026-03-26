BJP opens central election office in Boko-Chaygaon, releases candidate’s campaign song

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The central election campaign office of the BJP-led alliance for the 28 Boko-Chaygaon constituency was inaugurated on Tuesday night at Kenduguri, Boko. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal as the chief guest, alongside Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

A public meeting followed the inauguration, where BJP candidate Raju Mech’s campaign song was released. Addressing the gathering, Mech pledged to work towards resolving long-standing local issues and expressed confidence in the people’s support.

South Kamrup BJP President Anjan Goswami predicted Mesh’s victory with over one lakh votes, while Tankeswar Rabha remarked that the constituency, after years of stagnation, now looks forward to new ideas, fulfilled aspirations, and solutions under Mesh’s leadership. He criticized Congress for failing to deliver development in Boko over the past decade, asserting that change is imminent.

Minister Ashok Singhal, in his address, dismissed the upcoming election as a battle between the BJP and Congress, instead framing it as a contest of margins among BJP candidates in Boko-Chaygaon, Dudhnai, and West Goalpara. He accused Congress of corruption, job-selling, and ticket-trading, contrasting it with the BJP’s record of providing 1,61,000 jobs in the past five years without monetary exchange.

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