BJP politicized deportation issue, took no action: AICC National Spokesperson Mahima Singh

KALGACHIA: AICC National Spokesperson Mahima Singh, speaking at a press conference at the Kalgachia Block Congress office on Saturday, stressed that identifying so-called infiltrators and verifying their identity is extremely important. She alleged that BJP leaders have made repeated statements about driving infiltrators out of the country but have failed to deliver concrete results.

Singh referred to remarks reportedly made earlier by Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who had said the BJP's youth wing would ask infiltrators to leave voluntarily, and if they refused, would urge people not to offer them work so they would be compelled to leave. She added that a similar statement was recently made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

She further claimed that since 2014, Union leaders Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have consistently raised the issue, yet no visible progress has been achieved. Recalling the Chief Minister's 2021 statement about identifying and deporting infiltrators one by one, she said no such action has been completed. She also noted that at a recent event in Guwahati, the Chief Minister admitted he could not resolve the issue alone and shifted responsibility to the public.

Alleging a dual policy by the BJP, Singh cited remarks by Yogi Adityanath and said that while religious divisions are being fuelled, reports suggest more than 300 Hindu Bangladeshi families have been rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh. She argued that the Bangladesh issue is being used for political gain rather than addressed sincerely.

On NRC data, Singh said the government is reluctant to make figures public as they would expose the reality behind its communal politics. Citing statistics, she stated that during the 10-year UPA government under Manmohan Singh, 88,992 infiltrators were deported, whereas only 3,939 were deported in 11 years under the BJP government.

She concluded that India remains one nation regardless of its name and asserted that the people of Assam seek change. She added that the Congress has announced five guarantees and 11 commitments, and that Gaurav Gogoi has promised strict action against hate speech, according to a press release.

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