Silchar launches QR-based waste collection, GPS vehicle tracking and new sludge plant to boost civic services

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: State Minister Kaushik Rai formally inaugurated the Public Facilitation Centre (PFC), GPS-based Municipal Vehicle Tracking System, and QR-based Waste Collection System at the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) premises. He also inaugurated the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at the Meherpur trenching ground, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore.

Rai said that the expansion of Silchar Municipal Corporation had increased the number of households under its jurisdiction from around 96,000 to approximately 1.12 lakh, making it imperative to strengthen civic services and introduce modern systems capable of responding efficiently to the growing needs of the city's residents.

He also said that a proposal amounting to approximately Rs 509 crore had been submitted for Silchar's urban infrastructure requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha said the PFC should gradually evolve into a comprehensive digital citizen service platform where people could track applications and receive notifications through SMS or mobile alerts.

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