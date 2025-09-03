Tezpur erupts in protest over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on PM’s mother

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur witnessed protests on Monday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Late mother.

The Sonitpur district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive demonstration, with hundreds of party workers and senior leaders marching from Tezpur Court Chariali to Rajiv Bhawan, the district Congress office. Upon reaching the office, protesters staged a sit-in demonstration and raised slogans such as ‘Congress Murdabad’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Murdabad.’

BJP workers also removed banners and posters from the Congress office premises as part of the protest.

