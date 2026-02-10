BJP Sivasagar unit holds protest rally against MP’s alleged link with Pakistan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Members and supporters of the Sivasagar district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a rally in Sivasagar town on Monday evening, protesting the alleged link of Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat and President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), with Pakistan.

The rally, which saw participation of around 4,000 party workers and supporters, commenced near Shiv Dol in Sivasagar town. The protest was led by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow LAC, Bitupon Raidongia, District President of BJP, Mayur Borgohain, Chairman of Tai Ahom Development Council, and Sameer Gogoi, State Executive Member. The procession passed through Dolmukh Chariali, Muktinath Chariali, KPM Chariali, and ASTC Tiniali under the jurisdiction of Sivasagar police station. Protesters raised slogans and expressed their strong opposition over the alleged issue during the march.

