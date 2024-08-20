UPPL Core Committee Discusses Strategy for Sidli ST By-Election, Asserts Strong Alliance with BJP and AGP

KOKRAJHAR: A core committee meeting of the UPPL was held at its office, Kokrajhar on Sunday evening to discuss the preparation of bye-election in Sidli ST constituency along with party strategy. The meeting chaired by the president and the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro took the opinions from party stalwart- UG Brahma, cabinet minister, Rwngwra Narzary, Rajya Sabha MP, Joyanta Basumatary, Lok Sabha MP, Gabinda Chandra Basumatary and other party leaders.

Talking to newsmen in Kokrajhar on Monday the general secretary of the UPPL Raju Kr. Narzary said a core committee meeting of the UPPL was held on Monday evening to discuss the forthcoming bye-elections in Assam. He said there will be no impact in the alliance of BJP, UPPL and AGP till 2026 as the parties have envisaged to work for sustainable development of the state and the region beyond meagre political outlook. He, however, said there had been some reports that the BJP will fight it alone in the 2025 BTC election but there has been no official communique in this regard. He also said the core committee meeting discussed the present political scenario including governance and coalition management besides discussing the formation of new bodies in the district and block level committee of the party and their role and responsibilities of the party workers for strengthening the party and the governance. This is the highest political body meeting to discuss the critical issues and by-elections.

Narzary said everybody could claim their party’s victory whatever the election is but in reality, the UPPL has larger support and stronger bases. “We are not serious about social media comments about the present political affairs,” he said adding that UPPL became a people’s choice in BTR as it has become successful in establishing peace in the region along with fulfilling its commitments to the people.

