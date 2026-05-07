BJP’s Assam victory a ‘historic mandate,’ says Biswa Hindu Mahasangha

A CORRESPONDENT:

NAGAON: The Assam State Committee of the Biswa Hindu Mahasangha has extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and all newly elected BJP legislators following the party's remarkable success in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

In an official statement issued by the organization, the Sangha described the BJP's resounding victory under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarma as a "historic mandate," reflecting the confidence and trust of the people of Assam in the present government. The organization stated that the victory symbolizes public support for development-oriented governance, social harmony, and welfare-driven initiatives undertaken across the state.

The statement was jointly issued by the state president of the Maha Sangha, Janardan Dev Goswami, along with Chief Secretary Nirmalesh Goswami, General Secretary Gautam Bora, and Chief Adviser Dr. Nava Mahanta. The leaders expressed optimism that the new government would continue to work for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Assam while strengthening unity among all communities.

The Maha Sangha further noted that the BJP's impressive electoral performance and its success in securing a significant number of seats demonstrate the growing popularity of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among the masses. The organization also appreciated the efforts of party workers and leaders for conducting an energetic election campaign.

The federation conveyed special greetings to Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia and all party leaders for their contributions to the electoral success. It expressed hope that the newly formed government would continue its commitment to inclusive growth and public welfare in the state.

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