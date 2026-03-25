BJP’s Kulendra Daulagupu extends support to party candidate in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Kulendra Daulagupu, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dima Hasao, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assam Assembly election, stating that he will not contest any direct elections in the near future.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Daulagupu said he fully respects the decision of the party leadership, despite having been denied a ticket twice, first in 2021 and again this year. He maintained that he harbours no ill feelings and remains committed to the party’s ideology and vision. “Politics for me has always been about purpose and service, not position,” he stated.

The leader also extended his full support to BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa for the 113-Haflong (ST) constituency. He urged his supporters and well-wishers to vote in favour of Rupali Langthasa for ensuring inclusive growth and development in Dima Hasao.

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