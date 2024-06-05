BJP's Pradan Baruah Secures Third Consecutive Victory in Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency

LAKHIMPUR: Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pradan Baruah once again registered his victory in the 18th parliamentary election in No. 12 Lakhimpur House of People Constituency (HPC). After he had won the fray in 2016 by-election and 2019 general election in the HPC, he paved his way to the parliament for the third time by defeating his nearest contestant Uday Shankar Hazarika of Indian National Congress in this election.

It should be noted here that during the last year’s constituency delimitation, the 14 Lakhimpur HPC has been renamed as 12 Lakhimpur HPC and the constituency has been delimited with Ranganadi, Nowboicha (SC), Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Sissiborgaon, Jonai (ST) Sadiya and Doomdooma LACs. During the delimitation, Majuli and Chabua LAC were excluded from the 12 Lakhimpur HPC and two new LACs, namely Ranganadi and Sissiborgaon, have been newly constituted under the same HPC. After this constituency delimitation, the parliamentary election was held for the first time on April 19 during the first phase of the Lok Sabha Poll-2024.

According to the mandate declared on Tuesday, Pradan Baruah managed to secure 6,42,325 votes with a margin of 1,87,339 votes while Uday Shankar Hazarika could bag 4,54,896 votes. The distribution of votes under the nine LAC fragments under Lakhimpur HPC are as follows: Nowboicha: BJP- 60,976, Congress-68,688; Ranganadi: BJP-70,099, Congress-62,641; Lakhimpur: BJP-65,030, Congress-56,548; Dhakuakhana: BJP-67,017, Congress-49,713; Dhemaji: BJP-69,184, Congress-46,757; Sissiborgaon: BJP-60,643; Congress 43,028, Jonai: BJP-1,08,876, Congress-40,528; Doom-dooma: BJP-63,570, Congress-36,189 and Sadiya: BJP-76939, Congress-50,804. (The cumulative figure may very in the last moment as the due process is going on at the moment of filing this report and hence the Returning Officer has not officially declared the poll result of the constituency). A total of nine candidates representing various political parties, including independent candidates were in fray in 12 Lakhimpur HPC in this parliamentary election. The contestants in the fray in the HPC were Uday Shankar Hazarika of Indian National Congress (INC), Pradan Baruah of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ghana Kanta Chutia of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dhiren Kachari from Communist Party of India (CPI), Pallab Pegu from Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C), Biren Bailung from Voters Party International (VPI) and independent candidates Gobin Biswakarma, Deba Nath Pait and Bikram Ramchiary.

Also Read: State-Level Quiz Competition on 'Pragyar Anweshan' Organized by 'Sanskriti Sangrakshan aru Bikash Kendra, Asom' and 'Sanskrit Bharati, Darrang' on June 8

Also watch: