BJP’s Ranjeet Kumar Dass, NDA’s Dharmeswar Roy register key poll victories

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a significant political development in Assam, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured a massive victory from the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog constituency, defeating Manoranjan Das of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) by a huge margin.

Meanwhile, in another key contest, Dharmeswar Roy of the Asom Gana Parishad—a key ally in the National Democratic Alliance—emerged victorious in the Bajali constituency, defeating Dilip Baruah of the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Dass’s commanding win reaffirms the BJP’s stronghold in the region. The scale of his victory reflects a strong wave of voter support, indicating public confidence in his leadership and the party’s grassroots presence. Celebrations erupted across the constituency as supporters gathered in large numbers to mark the emphatic mandate. Party workers credited the triumph to sustained public outreach, development initiatives, and a deep connection with local communities. With this resounding mandate, Dass is expected to accelerate development efforts and address key local issues in the region.

On the other hand, the Bajali election witnessed a closely contested battle between the two regional parties, with both candidates actively campaigning across the constituency. However, Roy managed to gain the upper hand, securing voter confidence and clinching the seat. Supporters of the BJP–AGP alliance celebrated the victory enthusiastically, describing it as a significant boost to the NDA’s presence in the region. Party leaders attributed the success to strong grassroots outreach, development promises, and effective organizational efforts.

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