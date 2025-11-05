Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration holds district level review meet in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A crucial review meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Administration was held on Monday at the conference hall of the Udalguri Deputy Commissioner's Office to assess the status of various government schemes being implemented across the district.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Chief Executive Member of BTC, Rihan Daimari, who initiated the session with an interactive briefing with heads of all district departments. He took updates on the implementation progress of multiple welfare and development schemes currently underway.

In a significant move, Daimari announced the dissolution of all committees that were earlier formed for scheme approval and beneficiary selection in several departments. He further instructed that before executing any government scheme, officials must hold consultations with the concerned Executive Members and MCLAs to ensure transparency and proper coordination.

The session was presided over by Project Director Ringkhang Mosahari.

The meeting was attended by several distinguished members including BTC Chairman Tridip Daimari, Executive Member Fresh Mosahari, EM (Water Resource) and MCLA Shyam Chundi, Paul Thapoo, Arjun Daimari, Diganta Baruah, Dowboisa Boro, along with departmental heads from across the district.

