Brass Industry Museum Opens in Hajo to Safeguard Centuries-Old Craft Heritage

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A major initiative has been launched to preserve and promote Hajo’s centuries-old brass industry with the inauguration of a Brass Industry Museum at Bharalitola by Hajo-Sualkuchi MLA Prakash Das. The museum aims to introduce the region’s traditional brass craft to younger generations while showcasing its rich heritage to a wider audience.

Hajo has long been renowned for its skilled brass artisans, whose handcrafted products have been an integral part of Assam’s culture and traditional lifestyle for generations. However, rapid modernisation and declining interest among youth in traditional occupations have posed serious challenges to the survival of the craft.

The newly established museum is expected to document the history, production techniques and artistic legacy of Hajo’s brass industry while creating awareness about its cultural significance. It will also serve as a platform to honour the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prakash Das said the museum would stand as a symbol of Hajo’s rich cultural heritage and provide due recognition to the dedication and hard work of brass artisans. During the event, he interacted with craftsmen, who shared their traditional methods of brass-making and highlighted the challenges faced by the industry.

The initiative is expected to strengthen efforts to preserve the traditional craft, encourage young people to pursue the profession and attract tourists, researchers and art enthusiasts interested in Assam’s cultural heritage.

Residents have welcomed the museum, describing it as a significant step towards safeguarding Hajo’s brass-making tradition. They also urged the government and concerned authorities to take further measures to support artisans, preserve the craft and ensure the long-term growth of the traditional brass industry.

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