BKWAC Announces Final Selection of Students for Special Entrance Exam 2024 at Assam Down Town University

KOKRAJHAR: The Principal Secretary of Boro-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Ani Chandra Deori, informed on Thursday that the final selected students of the “Special Entrance Examination, 2024,” which was conducted by the Education Department of the BKWAC under the “Bodofa UN Brahma Swlwngthai Bithangkhi” for admission to the Assam Down Town University, would be held at the Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, on July 21 at 11 am. The principal secretary directed all the selected students and their guardians to attend the orientation and asked them to report to them at 9.00 am at the BKWAC Office, Bodoland Bhawan, Guwahati. It was also informed that the attendance of students and guardians in the orientation programme will be mandatory.

The BKWAC, in a noble initiative for the Bodo medium students pursuing higher studies, started providing incentive-free study by launching the “Bodofa UN Brahma Swlwngthai Bithangkhi” scheme within BKWAC areas. The council has been giving priority to the development of Bodo medium education outside BTC since the start of the interim council. The chairman of the BKWAC-Anil Basumatary informed that the education department of the BKWAC had launched the “Bodofa UN Brahma Swlwngthai Bithankhi” in line with the “Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission” of BTC for the meritorious Bodo medium students of outside BTC pursuing higher studies. He said the BKWAC had come to an agreement with the Down Town University of Guwahati to sponsor the free studies of 60 meritorious students every year. He said a special entrance examination in 2024 was conducted by the education department of BKWAC on June 16 to facilitate financial incentives for the students to get admission in different courses offered by Down Town University. He also said as many as 60 students who passed the entrance examination would be sponsored by the BKWAC, and Down Town University has also offered the same extent on their part.

Basumatary said the BKWAC has also been giving financial incentives to meritorious Bodo medium students who have passed classes X and XII for pursuing higher studies. Besides, the education department of BKWC has been extending financial grant-in-aid and teachers to Bodo medium schools, including venture schools under BKWAC. He also said the BKWAC had decided to open Bodo language learning centres in different places in ten districts, and the process of appointing teachers is going on.

