Neglected Dhanshrighat Chariali-Orang National Park Road Becomes Hazardous for Commuters

TANGLA: The road connecting Dhanshrighat Chariali to Orang National Park and the Tiger Project in Udalguri district has become a nightmare for commuters. According to reports, this crucial and busy road has been in a dilapidated and neglected state for a long time, which has literally turned into a death trap for commuters, causing a number of road accidents. The massive potholes have turned the road into something akin to a series of ponds. The road, which is frequented by heavy trucks and commercial vehicles, has been damaged, and moreover, the neglect by the concerned department and government has left the busy road in dire need of attention.

“The damaged road has not only contributed to frequent accidents but has also deterred both domestic and international tourists from visiting Orang National Park via this route,” said a local, Naba Kumar Deka. The local student organizations and conscious citizens have urged Mazbat MLA, Charan Boro to take appropriate measures for the immediate renovation of the disastrous road. The locals have also questioned the role of BTC executive member, Nilut Swargiary, a close confidante of BTC CEM Pramod Boro, who, despite making tall claims in his speeches and promises, remains silent and indifferent on the plaguing issue. The conscious citizens have urged the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, to take cognizance of the pathetic condition of the road and take measures for immediate renovation in the interest of public safety and welfare.

