BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary and Bodo organizations meet Hagrama Mohilary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary and leaders of various Bodo organizations from outside BTC called on BPF President Hagrama Mohilary at the BPF office in Barpeta Road on Wednesday evening and discussed key issues of the Bodos living within BKWAC and urged him to look after their problems.

The delegation extended their heartfelt congratulations on his landslide victory in the 5th Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election.

It included the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO), Cabinet of BKWAC, along with the CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary, Ex-BLT Welfare Society (Outside BTC), Dhemaji District UBPO, All Bodo Women’s welfare Federation (ABWWF), DDC, Jonai District Committee of BSS, Undivided Lakhimpur District All Bathou Mahasabha, ULDC, Brahma Dharma Committee, Lakhimpur District Committee of ABWWF, Dhemaji district committee of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA), and other organizations.

Talking to The Sentinel, the CEM of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, said that during their meeting, the leaders not only offered their congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary but also engaged in a meaningful discussion regarding the betterment of the Bodo people. He said that the discussion mainly focused on the welfare and development of the Bodos residing within the BTC areas and in the region under the jurisdiction of BKWAC.

Basumatary said that the interaction reflected a spirit of unity and collective responsibility and also underlined the commitment of diverse Bodo organizations to work hand in hand with political leadership for ensuring socio-economic development, cultural preservation, educational upliftment, and overall empowerment of the Bodo community across Assam.

