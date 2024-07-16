BKWAC Chief Executive Mihiniswar Basumatari Visits Erosion-Affected Areas in Dhemaji District

LAKHIMPUR: The chief executive member of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihiniswar Basumatari, visited the erosion-affected areas caused by the river Lali located under the Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district.

During the visit, the BKWAC chief arrived at Badalpur under Ramdhan Dikhari Gaon Panchayat of Jonai Revenue Circle by machine boat and took stock of the situation of the erosion-affected people in the areas. The river Lali has created a stream through a part of No. 1 Badalpur village and moved westwards, threatening several villages in the area, including No. 1 Badalpur 1, No. 2 Badalpur, No. 3 Badalpur, Badalpur Barman Gaon, Pakuriguri, Luchang, Kankan Chapori, and others. After holding a detailed discussion over the problem with the local people, the BKWAC chief announced that a dam up to a length of about 500 meters would be constructed at the place by installing geo-bags to block the stream created by the river.

During the visit to the place, the BKWAC chief was accompanied by Dhemaji district UBPO president Ratiram Basumatary, vice-president Dipankar Narzary, Robin Boro, assistant general secretary Somnath Mohilary, undivided Lakhimpur district ex-BLT welfare society president Chanchuma Basumatary, and Jonai district Ganatantrik Suraksha Mancha president Hemkanta Daimary.

Also Read: All Assam Students’ Union protests waterlogging on NH-37 in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: