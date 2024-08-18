BKWAC felicitates eminent Bodo personalities on occasion of celebration of 78th Independence Day in Dhemaji district

KOKRAJHAR: Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) felicitated five eminent Bodo personalities of Assam, West Bengal and Nepal on the occasion of celebration of 78th Independence Day at Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district. The eminent personalities were Taren Boro, ex- president of Boro Sahitya Sabha (BSS) of Guwahati, Hiracharan Narzinary, noted historian of West Bengal, Rupesh Meche, social worker of Nepal, Rahendra Brahma, noted musician, singer and producer of Kokrajhar and Manesh Chandra Riang, social activist of Hailakandi.

The eminent personalities were felicitated with traditional Aronai, Endi Swal, memento and citation by CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary and chairman of the council Anil Basumatary. They were felicitated for their outstanding services and contributions to the society. Taren Boro, ex- president of the BSS was the retired RO of Reserve Bank of India, Guwahati has written 11 books to his credit and has received five awards in different fields. He has contributed a lot for the Bodo language and literature while, Hira Charan Narzinary of West Bengal was the Deputy Manager (Terminal) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Kolkata and a noted Bodo historian and a writer. He has written 7 books and had participated in number of national and international level seminar as resource person. He is the secretary of the World Bodo Historical Society. He is still active for the cause of the Bodo society.

On the other hand, Rahendra Nath Brahma, a retired teacher of Dotma Girls’ HS School is a noted music arranger, film producer, singer and resource person of the Bodo art and culture. He was the ex-president of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) and has received 7 awards. Meanwhile, Rupesh Meche of Nepal and Manesh Chandra Riang, both social activists have vast contributions in the society to protect identity, culture, tradition and religion of the Bodos and Riang community.

Also Read: Tezpur University Inaugurates 500-Capacity Girls’ Hostel Named After Freedom Fighter Kanaklata Barua

Also Watch: