Block-level training on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Block Level Orientation and Block Process Lab under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan have begun in Kokrajhar since Friday. The training is being conducted across six blocks including Kokrajhar, Kachugaon, Debitola-BTC, Rupsi-BTC, Gossaigaon, and Dotma development block.

The Block Master Trainers (BMTs), trained during the District Process Lab, are now facilitating sessions for the Village Master Trainers (VMTs), CSOs and other key stakeholders. The programme marks a crucial step in taking the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan to the grassroots, enhancing awareness among the tribal population about the initiative’s objectives and benefits. It aims to foster citizen participation in local decision-making and promote inclusive development in the tribal villages of Kokrajhar district.

