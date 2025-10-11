Three-day district process lab of Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan concludes in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The three-day district process lab under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan-Responsive Governance programme concluded on Thursday in Kokrajhar. The training, aimed at equipping District and Block Master Trainers with practical knowledge and tools for tribal transformation, concluded with key learnings and certification of participants.

On the final day, the sessions focused on understanding ground-level activities essential for the implementation of the Abhiyan, such as Transect Walk, Social Mapping, and related field exercises. The main highlight of the day’s training was the formulation of the Village Action Plan and Village Vision 2030, emphasizing participatory planning and sustainable community development.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to the BMTs by the District Nodal Officer, marking the end of the district-level training phase.

