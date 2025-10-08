District Process Lab under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan begins in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A three-day District Process Lab under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan- Responsive Governance programme began on Tuesday in Kokrajhar at the Conference Hall of the Election Office, marking another step towards building a values-driven and citizen-centric administration.

During the programme, District Master Trainers (DMTs) are training Block Master Trainers (BMTs) through a series of experiential and participatory learning modules. The first day of the District Process Lab started with the candle light activity, wherein participants gather in a circle, and one participant lights their candle first (representing the ‘Adi Karmayogi’ - the original source of inspiration or leadership) and then shares the flame with others, until all candles are lit.

The Muttran (Safe Space/Aangan) Activity promoted teamwork, trust and unity, while the Fish Bowl Activity fostered open dialogue and peer learning on governance challenges through reflective group discussions. The ‘Break the Comfort Zone’ exercise inspired participants to move beyond hesitation and embrace adaptability, while the ‘I Am Proud / I Am Not Proud’ activity provided a platform for introspection and organizational diagnosis, motivating them to identify areas for personal and institutional improvement.

Through the Change Agent Network (CAN) Model – I, We, Us Rope Exercise, participants connected theory with real-life administrative experiences, realizing that sustainable transformation begins from within. The day concluded with a Village Scenario Roleplay and a Human Knot Team Building activity, both emphasizing collaboration, convergence, and the importance of bottom-up approaches in governance.

The District Process Lab will continue till October 9, featuring more sessions on innovation, empathy, and service delivery transformation under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan.

