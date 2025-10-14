Block-level training under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan concludes in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Block Level Orientation and Block Process Lab under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan concluded in Kokrajhar on Monday. Commenced on October 10, the orientation programme was conducted across six development blocks including Kokrajhar, Kachugaon, Debitola-BTC, Rupsi-BTC, Gossaigaon, and Dotma. The trained Village Master Trainers (VMTs) from the Block Process Lab will now conduct village-level workshops under the guidance of the Village Nodal Officers (VNOs), creating awareness among people about the activities under the Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA), including transect walks, social mapping, and the formulation of the Village Vision 2030.

As part of the next phase, Adi Sewa Kendras will be established in the villages, serving as a window for citizens to avail government services. The preparation of Village Action Plans will involve active participation from villagers, adopting a bottom-up approach to translate community aspirations into concrete development goals with defined timelines and departmental support.

Also Read: Block-level training on Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan held in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: