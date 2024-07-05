Government Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyaan' to Boost Development in Dima Hasao's Aspirational Blocks

Haflong: In an effort to drive rapid and effective development in underdeveloped regions of the country, the government has launched the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyaan’, as part of the broader initiatives of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) and the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). Similarly, in the district of Dima Hasao, Sampoornata Abhiyan is to be launched and celebrated in different blocks for two days, i.e., on July 5 and 6, 2024.

Aspirational blocks of Dima Hasao district, viz., Diyung Valley Development . Block, Maibang, and Jatinga Valley Development . Block, Mahur, will celebrate ‘Sampoornata Abhiyaan’ on July 5, whereas Diyungbra ITDP Block, Diyungbra, and New Sangbar Development . Block, Sangbar Programme, will celebrate on July 6, 2024.

Sampoornata Abhiyan is an initiative by NITI AAYOG to achieve saturation of six identified key performance indicators (KPIs) in the aspirational blocks of this district. This scheme aims to address various aspects of development, including education, health, livelihood, nutrition, and empowerment. It focuses on creating an ecosystem that supports the overall well-being and empowerment of marginalised communities, enabling them to lead a dignified and fulfilling life

