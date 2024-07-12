BNCA Student Daizi Durba Saharia Honored with Best Post-Graduate Thesis Award at GABELS-2024

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A passed out post-graduate student from Biswanath College of Agriculture (BNCA), Daizi Durba Saharia, has been conferred with the Best Post-Graduate Thesis Award by the Agricultural Technology Development Society (ATDS), India on the occasion of 7th International Conference on “Global Approaches in Agricultural, Biological, Environment and Life Science for Sustainable Future (GABELS-2024)” held recently at Kathmandu, Nepal. A passed out M.Sc. student of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Biswanath College of Agriculture, Daizi Durba Saharia, conducted her research work on “Genetic Variability and Diversity in Rice (Oryza sativa L.) for Traits Related with Grain Yield and Thermal Indices” which was presented on her thesis.

In the thesis competition held as a part of the conference, her thesis was judged as the best thesis and awarded with the Best M.Sc. Research Thesis Award- 2024. She conducted her research work under the supervision of the professor in Plant Breeding and Genetics and Coordinator, Advanced Level Biotech Hub, BNCA, Dr M. K. Sarma.

Daizi Durba Saharia is the daughter of Tarini Saharia and Jyoti Rekha Baruah of Mangaldai, Darrang, Assam. It was a matter of great pride to the college and the Assam Agricultural University in general. Her thesis work elucidated the importance of meteorological indices in genetic improvement of rice in the context of developing climate resilient crop varieties. The research work indicated a widespread variation in terms of heat use efficiency amongst the traditional rice varieties of Assam which will pave the way for further climate resilient rice breeding in the state.

