Lakhimpur District Development Committee Reviews Progress and Schemes in Meeting

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Development Committee meeting for the month of July was held on Wednesday in the conference hall of district commissioner’s office. It was held under the chairmanship of district development commissioner Ranjit Swargiary. Chief executive officer of Lakhimpur Zila Parishad Jitu Kumar Das, additional district commissioner Kukila Gogoi, Dhakuakhana sub-divisional officer Kartik Kalita, assistant commissioner Nijara Boro, block development officers and district officers of the government departments attended the meeting which began with a review of the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting. These included departments like Panchayats and Rural Development, Public Works (Roads), Public Works (Building), APDCL, Agriculture, Irrigation, Water Resources, Public Health and Engineering, Health and Family Welfare, Transport, Handicrafts and Textiles, Veterinary, Social Welfare etc.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of various schemes currently being implemented by the departments like District Industry and Commerce Centre, Fisheries, Sports and Youth Welfare, Cooperatives, Sericulture, Dairy Development, Excise, Food and Civil Supplies, Cooperatives etc.

The meeting also discussed some inter-departmental issues of different departments. Chairing the meeting and reviewing the physical progress, the district development commissioner directed the district officers to pay special attention to quality and timely implementation of existing schemes and projects.

