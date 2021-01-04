Boat accident at Bogamati picnic spot in Baksa district

A CORRESPONDENT

BAKSA: Sensation prevailed after a boat carrying 50 passengers capsized in the Bornodi River at Bogamati, a picnic spot along the Indo-Bhutan Border in Baksa district.

Some youths from a local NGO jumped into the river and rescued all the passengers.

"There were no safety measures on the boat. The accident took place because the boat was exceeding its passenger limit. We have lost our mobile phones, money bags, cameras etc due to accident,'' said a victim. It is worth mentioning that more than 1 lakh people gathered in the Bogamati Picnic spot on Sunday.

