Assam: 3 NIT Silchar students missing after falling into Harangajao waterfall

Our Bureau

SILCHAR/HAFLONG: Three students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar reportedly went missing after they fell into a waterfall in Harangajao of the Dima Hasao district. They were identified as Souhardya Rai, Sarba Kritika and Radhika. A police source in Dima Hasao said that a rescue operation, led by Harangajao police outpost OC Lakshmindhar Saikia, was launched soon after they received the news that three students of NIT, including two females, accidentally fell down the waterfall. A team of NIT officials has also reached the spot.

According to reports, the students had gone to visit the scenic waterfall today. Around 2:30 pm, while they were near the edge of the falls, the three accidentally slipped into the water and were swept away.

Officers from the Harangajao police outpost immediately rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation, which was still underway at the time of filing this report. Local volunteers also joined the effort as search operations continued along the downstream stretch of the waterfall.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that a team from NIT Silchar left for Harangajao in the afternoon to assist and coordinate with the police and district authorities. They were later reported to have arrived at the site of the accident.

The three students who met with the unfortunate accident were identified as Soudharya Rai, aged 20, from Uttar Pradesh; Sarva Kritika (20), also from Uttar Pradesh; and Radhika (19), from Bihar.

Also Read: Assam's Forest Conservation Efforts Clash with Controversial Village Proposal