Bodo Harimu San concludes with vibrant cultural showcase in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo Harimu San, a national festival of art and culture commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Sangeet Natak Akademy awardee, Ostad Kamini Kr Basumatary, organised by the BTC in association with Sangeet Natak Akademy, New Delhi, Department of Cultural Affairs, Assam, and Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) at Tharong Jijiri Fwthar, Haloadol in Kokrajhar district, concluded on Monday amidst colourful folk cultural performances of different communities from across the country.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, in his inaugural speech, said that Ostad Kamini Kr Narzary was an icon of Bodo folk culture who took Bodo culture to international platforms. Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, in his speech as the chief guest, said that the beautiful fusion of diverse folk culture on the stage, representing various states, showed the unity in diversity and reflected communal harmony. He said that Ostad Kamini Kr Narzary led the Bodo Bagurumba folk dance to the national capital during the Republic Day celebration.

In his speech, Minister Biswajit Daimary said that the Bodo Bagurumba survived and reached the national level because of the selfless dedication of Ostad Kamini Kr Basumatary. The open session was also attended by Ministers Bimal Borah and Charan Boro; MLAs Sabharam Basumatary, Maheswar Baro, Sewli Mohilary, Rupam Kr Ray, and Arup Kr Dey; BTC EMs Derhasat Basumatary, Prakash Basumatary, Ganesh Kochari, Maheswar Basumatary, and Kharmeswar Ray; President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha Gopinath Borgoyary; and others.