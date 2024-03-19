Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council to appoint Bodo language teachers in LP Schools

LAKHIMPUR: Chief executive member of Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Mihiniswar Basumatary said that the autonomous council concerned has planned to appoint Bodo language teachers in the LP schools located under Bodo dominated areas outside BTAD.

The BKWAC Chief said so while attending the executive body meeting of the United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) on Monday. The meeting was held at Bathowpuri Bodo Sahitya Sabha Bhawan. The crucial meeting was chaired by UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatary, wherein general secretary Pitambar Brahma explained the objective of the event.

Addressing the dignitaries of the organization in the meeting, BKWAC Chief Mihiniswar Basumatary, further said that UBPO must play pivotal role with regard to identifying of the Bodo villages in order to form the BKWAC constituencies, surveying of Bodo population and making of BKWAC voter’s lists. “In this connection, due steps have been initiated in order to pressurize the Government of Assam, so that the BKWAC constituencies could be formed and election of the same could be held at the earliest. At present, BKWAC can not manage to render development in the Bodo dominated areas outside BTAD, as expected, due to allocation of a little amount of fund to the council by the Government of Assam. We hope that BKWAC will be strengthened and dynamic very soon. For this, our people must keep patience”, Mihiniswar Basumatary, who is also the founder president of the UBPO, asserted. The meeting was also attended by BKWAC Speaker Anil Basumatary and UBPO Speaker Ghanakanta Mohela. The same meeting took resolutiond to hold the 11th annual session of the UBPO at Rangia Kachari Mahal under Kamrup (Rural) district, to authorize UBPO central committee to decide the organization’s stand in the upcoming Lok Sabha election and to pressurize the BKWAC to organize career counselling programmes to ensure employment of the unemployed Bodo youths and to take steps for the enhancement of the Bodo medium education in the State.

