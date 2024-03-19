Various aspects of new criminal laws discussed in Tezpur University

Tezpur: The Department of Law, Tezpur University (TU) organized a one-day colloquium on New Criminal Laws recently. Noted academician, Prof Vageshwari Deswal, Faculty of Law, Delhi University was present on the occasion as the resource person. Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor, TU graced the occasion as the chief guest, and Prof Farheena Danta, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, TU, was the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU shared insights from a recent discussion with the Home Minister, Amit Shah, when the Minister visited TU on January 20 and discussed on new criminal laws pertaining to the Northeast region. He further said that the announcement of new legislations, viz. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam represents a monumental shift in our legal landscape.

Dr. Madhumita Acharjee, Head, Department of Law, provided a brief introduction highlighting the significance of the colloquium in light of the evolving landscape of criminal law. She expressed gratitude towards the resource person and encouraged active participation from students for fruitful deliberations.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Farheena Danta delivered the welcome speech, emphasizing the necessity for laws that can effectively address the complexities of society.

Interacting with the students and faculty members, Dr Vageshwari Deswal, who has contributed significantly to various social causes including animal welfare and prison reforms discussed the rationale behind the changes in the nomenclature of criminal laws. Dr Deswal highlighted the shift from penal provisions towards a more holistic approach to justice. She emphasized how these changes reflect a departure from colonial-era laws and embraced a democratic approach towards the well-being of both victims and offenders.

Also Read: Assam: Gaurav Gogoi warmly welcomed in Demow

Also Watch: