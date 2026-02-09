Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) observes fourth foundation day in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The fourth foundation day of the Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) was celebrated with enthusiasm and solemnity through a day-long programme held on Saturday at the Jangkhrithai Dera premises at Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road in Kokrajhar town. The event witnessed the participation of students, office bearers, senior leaders and well-wishers from different sections of society.

The programme began with the ceremonial hoisting of the BONSU flag by the President of the organization, Banjit Manzil Basumatary followed by floral tributes to martyrs to honour those who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the community. Prayer sessions were also held, seeking peace, unity and progress for the society and the student fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, BONSU leaders highlighted the objectives, vision and achievements of the organization over the past four years. He reiterated the union’s commitment to safeguarding the rights of students, promoting quality education and working towards the social, cultural and academic upliftment of the Bodo community. The speakers also urged students to remain united, disciplined and dedicated to constructive social responsibilities.

The foundation day celebration reflected a strong sense of unity, dedication, and collective aspiration among the student community under the banner of BONSU. The presence of a large number of members and supporters underscored the growing influence and acceptance of the organization among the youths.

The programme was graced by several eminent personalities, including Padmashri awardee Dr. Mangalsing Hazaowary, Working President of Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch- DD Narzary, noted Bodo tribal leader Markush Basumatary and Ex-Volunteer Force leader, along with many other prominent leaders and social workers. Their presence added significance to the occasion and encouraged the student leaders to continue their efforts in a positive and democratic manner.

It may be recalled that the Bodo National Students’ Union was formally formed on February 7, 2022. Since its inception, the organization has been actively engaged in addressing student-related issues and has been working consistently for the welfare, rights and educational advancement of students across the region.

Also Read: Assam: 24th Foundation Day of Indus Academy Senior Secondary School, Jagiroad