Bodo Organisations Oppose Speaker Ranjeet Dass Over Assam Assembly Logo Row

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Outrage and strong resentments galore against Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Dass over his alleged move to remove the Bodo language from the Assam Assembly logo. Various Bodo organizations have vehemently opposed the move, saying that Dass has been working against the interests of the Bodos.

In a hard-hitting statement, the president of the All-Assam Bhumiputra Kachari Samaj, Manaj Rabha, and secretary, Pabitra Sonowal, said Speaker Ranjeet Dass had been acting against the interest of the Bodos since he assumed the ALA speaker role. They said the move to remove the Bodo language from the Assam Legislative Assembly was not only anti-Bodo but also an insult to an eighth schedule language. They said the Bodo language was not only a scheduled language of the Indian Constitution but also an associate official language of Assam.

On the other hand, the Bodo National Students’ Union (BONSU) also reacted against the move of the speaker who blackened the signboards written in the Assamese language in Kokrajhar. It warned that they would not passively observe the attempt to eliminate the Bodo language from the Assam Assembly.

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