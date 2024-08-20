Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Bineswar Brahma Trust Commemorate 24th Death Anniversary of “Subungthini Thandwi” Bineswar Brahma in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) and the Bineswar Brahma Trust jointly observed the 24th death anniversary of “Subungthini Thandwi” Bineswar Brahma, former president of the BSS on Monday at his burial place at Chandamari near Gaurang River in Kokrajhar. The leaders of various organizations and students flocked together to pay homage on his death anniversary.

As part of the programme, the president of BSS Dr. Surath Narzary hoisted the organizational flag at half mast while the secretary of the Bineswar Brahma Trust Sarbeswar Basumatary paid the floral tribute at his statue. CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, cabinet minister UG Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary, ABSU president Dipen Boro and leaders of various organizations offered floral tribute at his statue.

Speaking with media representatives, BTC CEM Pramod Boro expressed how much the assassination of late Bineswar Brahma on this day in 2000 had devastated the Bodo people. He was the most dynamic and had strong advocacy for society. Such unfortunate acts should not have happened in the society, he said adding that this kind of unfortunate incident must not recur in near future and the society has a lot of things to follow. He called upon all to maintain peace and brotherhood for the cause of the society and work together to achieve the targeted goal.

The president of BSS Dr. Surath Narzary said Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma was not only an energetic leader with vision but played a key role for the uplift of Bodo language and literature and re-built the unity of the great Bodo brothers of Tribpura, Nepal, West Bengal and Bangladesh. He said Brahma had a great aptitude to lead the society from the front despite his busy schedule of being a Regional Manager of the FCI, Northeast region.

