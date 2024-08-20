Draft List for Matak Autonomous Council Delimitation Published

LAKHIMPUR: In pursuance of government notification No. E 246718/ 2022/328 dtd. 18th July 2023, issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, wherein the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh was notified as the designated authority for the delimitation of Matak Autonomous Council (MAC). As per the timelines finalized and communicated vide the minutes of the meeting for the delimitation of Matak Autonomous Council held on 18/07/2024, the District Commissioner-cum-the designated authority, Dibrugarh has already published the first list of draft villages for inclusion in the Matak Autonomous Council, vide notice No. DEV-62/1/2024-DEV- DBR/1248 dtd 16/08/2024.

A notice served by the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur, vide No. DEV-36/245/2024-DEVB-LKPR/ dated 16/08/2024, has said that four villages under two revenue circles of the district have been included in the notified list of villages for inclusion in the Matak Autonomous Council. The villages are Sonari Gaon and Chichapather under Bihpuria Revenue Circle, Banhpara Chapari and Banhpara Chumpara Kochugaon under Dhakuakhana Revenue Circle.

The said notice, publishing the village list, has already been communicated to the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur by the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh, the designated authority, following which the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur has issued the same to give adequate publicity among all the stakeholders, including political parties, media, groups and individuals. In the meantime, the Circle Officers and Block Development Officers of Lakhimpur district concerned have displayed the draft village list on the notice boards of respective offices, where the stakeholders, political parties, groups and individuals can view it. The last date of receiving claims and objections In respect of the first draft list of census villages is August 27 while the last date of publication of the final list of villages after disposing off claims and objections is August 31. In this regard, public concerned can submit their claims and objections in written mode to Gautam Priyam Mahanta, ACS, Additional District Commissioner, Lakhimpur on or before the last date fixed for the purpose, the same notice issued by the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur added.

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Sivasagar After Assault on Minor Athlete, Demands for Justice and Accountability Intensify

Also watch: