Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) urges government to resolve delay in Bodo textbook distribution

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KOKRAJHAR: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) today urged the Government of Assam to resolve the delay in the distribution of textbooks for Bodo-medium schools at the earliest. The Sabha also expressed concern over the poor enrolment in vernacular-medium schools and appealed to guardians to encourage the enrolment of their children in vernacular-medium institutions.

Speaking to mediapersons, the president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Gopinath Borgoyary, said there will be a meeting between the BSS and its BTC counterpart in Guwahati on May 12 to discuss the problems faced by the BSS and other pending issues. He said the BSS office in Guwahati needed immediate repair, along with the reactivation of the Bodo Study Centre and Bathou Research Centre, extension of the RN Brahma Memorial Bhavan in Kokrajhar, and resolution of land-related issues. He called upon all to uphold peace and integrity in the interest of quality education and the growth and development of the region.

On the delay in the distribution of textbooks for Bodo-medium schools, Borgoyary said the concerned department and the Government of Assam should take immediate measures to solve this recurring problem. He said he was unhappy over the repeated delays in textbook distribution in Bodo-medium schools and urged the government to take action. He also said that the preparation of textbooks for Bodo-medium schools is usually undertaken only after the Assamese-medium textbooks are finalised, resulting in delays in the publication of Bodo-medium textbooks every year. He appealed to the Government of Assam to take concrete steps to resolve the issue.

On the closure of Bodo-medium schools in Assam, he said enrolment in such schools has been declining drastically because many guardians, including teachers of Bodo-medium schools, prefer to enrol their children in private English-medium schools. He appealed to guardians to enrol their children in vernacular-medium schools.

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