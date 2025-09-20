Bodoland Imam Council (BIC) charges BJP as ‘communal,’ to support UPPL in BTC polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Imam Council (BIC) on Friday decided to extend its unconditional support to the UPPL in the ensuing BTC election.

In a press meet held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Friday, the General Secretary of the BIC, Sheik Ahmed Ali, said that the Muslims in BTC had been living peacefully under the UPPL-led BTC Government in the last four and half years without fear of safety and security. Without naming BJP, he said that a particular party in BTC had been trying to divide people on lines of religion. He said that targeting the Muslims, a particular party leader had announced that the eviction drive against Muslims would be carried out in BTC after the council election was over. He also said that the Muslims in BTC wanted peace and stability.

Ali said that in BTC, the Muslims, Rajbongshis, Gorkhas, Nath Yogis, Rabhas, Garos, Bengalis, and others had been living peacefully with their identity and self respect and that they wanted to uphold this peaceful environment in BTC. He said that in Fakiragram non-ST constituency, the Imam Council would directly support the UPPL candidate, Afjal Hoque Sarkar, in the election. He also said that the BIC would extend support to UPPL candidates in other constituencies of BTC as well and that they had faith in the Pramod Boro-led BTR Government and wanted his return to power.

Also Read: UPPL and BPF intensify campaigns ahead of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls

Also Watch: