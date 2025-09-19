UPPL and BPF intensify poll campaigns in Salakati ahead of BTC Election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In the run up to the BTC election scheduled to be held on September 22, UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary and BPF candidate Derhasat Basumatary were seen intensifying their poll campaigns in Salakati ST constituency.

UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary attended a number of pocket campaigns in various places. He also attended a joining ceremony at Salakati where a good number of workers and district and block committee leaders of the BPF, BJP, Congress, and other parties joined the UPPL on Thursday. Islary felicitated the new members with party scarves.

In his speech at Salakati, UPPL candidate and sitting MLA Lawrence Islary said that there were 214 villages in Salakati and that they were getting overwhelming public response everywhere. Among 53,000 voters in Salakati, the UPPL would get votes of at least 50 percent of the total voters, he said, adding that a series of joining programmes in every corner in Salakati were taking place where workers of BPF, BJP, Congress and other parties were joining UPPL.

Islary further claimed that the UPPL would emerge victorious in at least 28 seats and would form the next government with absolute majority.

On the other hand, BPF candidate Derhasat Basumatary while talking to media persons at the sidelines of a pocket campaign at Laltari said that the BPF would emerge victorious with a huge margin in all 12 constituencies of Kokrajhar district. He said that the BPF would win all seven seats in Chirang and that while in Baksa and Udalguri, the BJP would take some seats but the remaining seats would go to the BPF. He also claimed that the position of UPPL President Pramod Boro was not good in his Goibari constituency in Tamulpur. He further said that the UPPL had lost public trust because of their utter failure to deliver their commitments to the people.

