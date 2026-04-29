Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) flags encroachment; Maoist threat in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A delegation of the Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM), led by its working president Daorao Dekhreb Narzary, on Monday submitted a follow-up memorandum to the Additional PCCF-cum-CHD of the Forest Department, BTC, urging time-bound and decisive action on large-scale encroachment in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, the recent attack at the Runikhata Forest Office, and growing security threats in reserve forest areas.

The Manch also demanded strict action against suspected Maoist activities inside the national park, alleging that such elements are instigating Santhal communities to encroach upon reserve forests.

While appreciating the initial steps taken by the Forest Department, BJSM stressed that the ground situation remains highly sensitive and alarming, requiring urgent and visible intervention. The organisation expressed serious concern over reports from local residents about the movement of suspected extremist elements, believed to be Naxalite/Maoist groups, within forest areas, allegedly carrying sophisticated arms. These developments, it said, have created a deep sense of fear and insecurity among indigenous communities.

The BJSM recalled that the presence of Maoist elements in the region had earlier surfaced following an attempted IED blast on the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati on October 23, 2025. Security forces later neutralised one extremist in an encounter, while others managed to escape, indicating a growing threat of extremist infiltration.

According to the organization, such anti-social elements are inciting innocent Santhal communities, creating tension and hostility, and posing a serious threat to the hard-earned peace and stability of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), achieved after immense sacrifices.

In several vulnerable areas, the situation has become so grave that Bodo villagers are forced to remain awake at night, organising self-defence vigil groups. Women and children are being moved to safer locations, while men—including youths and school-going students—are participating in night patrols. BJSM termed the situation deeply unfortunate and unacceptable, stating that no community should feel insecure in its own homeland.

At this critical juncture, the organisation has appealed to all Bodo leaders and organisations to rise above differences and unite to safeguard the region. It also urged all sections of society, particularly the Bodo and Santhal communities, to maintain their age-old brotherhood, peace, and harmony, and not fall prey to provocation by disruptive forces.

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