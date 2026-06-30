Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) seeks immediate intervention to protect tribal land rights

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KOKRAJHAR: Mojabari village in Chirang bordering Kokrajhar district is just one of many examples of tribal lands being illegally occupied by a section of non-tribal people for many years, where local Bodo villagers have been forced to leave their village and lands.

The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) on Monday submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor of Assam, the Executive Member, Land Revenue Department, BTC, and the District Commissioner, Chirang, seeking immediate intervention to protect the land rights of the genuine Bodo tribal pattadars of Mojabari village under Sidli revenue circle.

In the memorandum, the Working President of the BJSM, DD Narzary, and Advisor Birendra Basumatary said that despite the passage of considerable time after the authorities had confirmed the encroachment, the affected families were yet to receive effective relief.

The BJSM has also expressed serious concern over the proposed Northeast Frontier Railway project connecting Kokrajhar with Bhutan through Mojabari village and has requested the authorities to ensure that compensation for land acquisition is paid only to the genuine recorded pattadars after proper verification of official land records. The BJSM further urged the authorities to verify recent plantations and commercial crops reportedly raised within the proposed railway corridor so that no unlawful or fraudulent compensation claims are entertained.

Through the memorandum, the BJSM demanded immediate eviction of illegal encroachers from the notified tribal belt lands, restoration of possession to the genuine Bodo tribal pattadars, protection of the constitutional and legal rights of indigenous tribal communities, fair and transparent payment of land acquisition compensation only to lawful landowners and a comprehensive enquiry into the long-pending land dispute and prompt implementation of the findings of the competent authorities.

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