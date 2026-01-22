Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) urges GoA to ensure justice and seize illegal arms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Manch (BJSM) strongly condemned the brutal and cold-blooded murder of an innocent Bodo contractor, Late Sikwna Jwhwlao Bismit and the grievous injuries caused to two others on January 12 at around 7:00 pm, while they were returning from a site visit in Kokrajhar district.

According to reports, a group of nearly 40 armed miscreants, allegedly belonging to the Santal community, attacked the victims in a pre-planned manner. The assailants, carrying bows, arrows, axes, rods, and lathis, first pelted stones at the Scorpio vehicle. They then surrounded the vehicle, forcibly dragged Sikwna Jwhwlao Bismit out and mercilessly assaulted him until he succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Two others, Jubiraj Brahma and his son Prabhat Brahma, were also brutally beaten and sustained serious injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at Besargaon Medical Hospital in critical condition. BJSM firmly stated that this incident was not an isolated clash, but a heinous and premeditated crime against indigenous Bodo people. The organization condemned the act in the strongest possible terms and urged the District Administration of Kokrajhar to immediately arrest all culprits involved and book them under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with other relevant sections of law, and ensure exemplary punishment.

The BJSM expressed deep concern over the growing sense of insecurity among indigenous communities. The organization questioned how such armed groups dared to carry out such a barbaric attack in broad daylight, creating fear and panic among peaceful citizens.

BJSM asserted that while respecting cultural traditions, the open possession and misuse of bows and arrows as weapons posed a serious threat to public safety and communal harmony. These weapons, often carried in the name of tradition, are increasingly being used to intimidate and violently attack people, which cannot be justified under any circumstances, it said.

BJSM urged the Government of Assam and the Kokrajhar district administration to seize all illegal bows and arrows from civilian possession to prevent further violence and ensure lasting peace and said that without such steps, peace initiatives would remain ineffective.

The organization also expressed grave concern over the large-scale encroachment of reserved forest areas, particularly from the Sankosh river to the Manas reserve forest. BJSM urged the Government of Assam to identify illegal encroachers and take action strictly in accordance with the Forest Rights Act, 2006, ensuring that only eligible forest dwellers are allowed to reside in protected areas. BJSM further requested the Government of Assam and the district commissioners of Kokrajhar and Chirang to deploy adequate security forces in vulnerable and sensitive areas to prevent further incidents and restore public confidence.

At the same time, BJSM appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace, restraint, and communal harmony. The organization appreciated the peace initiatives undertaken by BTC Chief Hagrama Mahilary and the district administration, and hoped that firm administrative action would reinforce these efforts.

