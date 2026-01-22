BTC Chiefs and Ministers Discuss Peace Restoration in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A peace meeting was held today at the Auditorium Hall of the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar, to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the district and measures for restoration of peace and normalcy. The meeting was held in the presence of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, as well as Minister Charan Boro, BTC Principal Secretary Mukesh Sahu, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, Kokrajhar; SSP Akshat Garg, MLAs- Lawrence Islary and Rabiram Narzary, EMs, MCLAs, representatives of various organizations including BSS, ABSU, BONSU, AASU, AASAA, KRASU, ASSU, ARSU, AAMSU, ABMSU, ABYSF, AGSU and Nath Yogi Students Union, along with other leading citizens of the district.

Welcoming the participants, the District Commissioner stated at the very outset that affected persons have been accommodated in relief and shelter camps in the districts and informed that the situation is gradually returning to normalcy with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary stated that the presence of all the people in the meeting itself signifies a collective move towards peace. He said the discussions held convey a positive message and indicate a return to normal life. He emphasized that everyone must now take responsibility to improve the situation and assured that damages to houses and property will be taken care of by the District Administration and BTC. He expressed hope that people staying in relief camps would be able to return to their homes at the earliest. He urged citizens to allow the administration to perform its duties and let justice take its course, and appealed for immediate reporting of any rumours, fake news or misinformation. He also informed that he personally visited the relief camps and that conditions there are normal as of today.

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah also addressed the meeting. On behalf of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, he thanked all the participants for engaging in dialogue to restore peace. Terming the incident as unfortunate and sad, he cautioned against the circulation of fabricated videos which worsen the situation. He informed that the Chief Minister, though presently abroad, is monitoring the situation closely and noted that the situation has improved significantly due to swift administrative action.

Highlighting developmental progress in the BTC area, the Minister referred to the recent Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 held in Guwahati in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which received massive global attention. He informed that the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar next month to launch the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway project and that several industries have shown interest in investing in the region. He said that violence and instability can hamper development and urged all sections of society to work together to maintain peace. He further informed that he will visit Kokrajhar again on January 23 to meet affected families and assured that the administration as well as BTC will take care of all requirements of the affected people.

During the meeting, representatives of various communities and organisations shared their suggestions and concerns, including the need for early relief and rehabilitation of affected persons, formation of peace committees at the grassroots level, and counselling and educational support for students appearing in the forthcoming Class X examinations.

In his concluding remarks, the District Commissioner stated that memorandums and suggestions from different organisations and parties have been received and appealed to everyone to maintain peace in the district.

Also Read: Seventeen Assam DoNER Projects Stalled with 0% Progress