Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) demands action against MP Naba Kumar Sarania

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Monday called for action against sitting MP of Kokrajhar Naba Kumar Sarania for deceiving the People's Representation Act over the last ten years. The BJSM also urged the Assamese government to take action to reimburse Sarania for all the benefits he received during his two terms as an MP.

Talking to The Sentinel, the working president of the BJSM DD Narzary said sitting MP from Kokrajhar Naba Kumar Sarania had been representing the ST reserved constituency with fake ST certificate. He said Naba Kumar Sarania used fake ST certificate with Boro Kachari identity in the last 10 years and this time he tried to contest the election with Rabha community striking off the Boro Kachari in the certificate. Since his ST certificate is found to be not authenticated, his nominations has been rejected during scrutiny on April 21.

Narzary said the BJSM had been challenging his ST certificate in Gauhati High Court since 2014 and fresh PIL was filed in 2019 and finally his ST certificate was found to be fake. He said the State government should take a suo moto cognizant against MP Naba Kumar Sarania on forgery case. He also demanded that Sarania must re-pay all the privileges enjoyed by him in the last ten years. He also said still there were some candidates with fake ST certificates in fray for Kokrajhar reserve ST seat. He took the name of independent candidate Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech who also acquired ST certificate in fraudulent way in 2018 and said the Manch will move for legal action very soon. He, however, thanked the Returning Officer, Kokrajhar PK Dwivedi for rejecting the nominations of MP Naba Kumar Sarania during scrutiny.

